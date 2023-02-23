A local environmental advocacy group took notice Wednesday when a fire broke out in a building where uranium is processed at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge.
The fire was reported Wednesday morning in production building 9212, said Steven Wyatt, a public affairs officer for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, which regulates the Y-12 complex.
About 200 employees were evacuated from the building. Officials said no injuries or contaminations were reported.
Officials Thursday were still trying to determine how the fire started.
What caught the attention of the Erwin Citizens Awareness Network is that Nuclear Fuel Services in Unicoi County recently submitted a license amendment request to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to move the enriched uranium processing operation currently in building 9212 to NFS.
“This building 9212 at Oak Ridge is where they are doing the U-Metal process that they want NFS to do,” ECAN member Barbara O’Neal wrote in an email.
ECAN seeks to intervene in the license amendment request submitted in 2022 by NFS to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for a process involving uranium purification and conversion services. The NFS facility in Erwin is located near the Nolichucky River, about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
ECAN’s petition was reviewed by the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board Panel, a three-judge panel appointed by the NRC. The petition sought a public hearing to gather information about the new production process planned at NFS.
It was recently denied. ECAN is preparing a legal response.
NFS is a subsidiary of Virginia-based BWX Technologies. In its petition filing with the NRC, the Erwin Citizens Awareness Network states the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration intends to award BWXT’s NFS facility “a sole-source contract to purify highly enriched uranium and convert it into metal for nuclear weapons programs.”
The work has been done in building 9212, but the NNSA is building a modernized uranium processing facility at Oak Ridge.
Building 9212 at the Oak Ridge complex was built in 1945 and was a key component of the World War II Manhattan Project that led to the development of the first atomic bombs. The NFS site in Erwin has been in continuous operation under a series of owners since the 1950s.
O’Neal expressed concern about the enriched uranium purification process being relocated to NFS.
“Keep in mind that DOE/Y-12 has a functioning Quality Assurance Program which presumably can get out ahead of problems, and it obviously fell terribly short this time, whereas NFS does not and will not have a centralized Quality Assurance Program to provide oversight for the essentially same industrial process,” O’Neal wrote.
NRC and NFS spokespersons Thursday referred all questions about the Y-12 fire to the NNSA.
“At NFS, we focus on the safety of our employees, the public and the environment. We review relevant industrial incidents to learn as much as we can, and will implement additional safety measures where warranted based on those reviews,” spokeswoman Laura E. Bailey said.
“Regarding the license amendment, we anticipate a response later this year based on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s normal review process,” Bailey said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report