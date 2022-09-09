The process of demolition of the old Yates Building at 204 E. Depot St., originally constructed in 1954, began Thursday afternoon.
The Yates Building, long vacant, had fallen into disrepair. Most of the roof of the structure had collapsed into the building in the past year.
A new development is planned for the site of the demolished building.
Ferris Ellis of Urban Dynamics delivered the vision for the new project known as “The Depot” to the Greeneville Parking Authority during a meeting in April.
The development will be a mixed-use space, providing both residential and retail opportunities.
According to Ellis, a new structure will be built with the ground floor being used for small retail businesses and a food vendor of some kind. The top floors will contain about 20, 1,100-square-foot apartments.
An outdoor courtyard area is also planned as part of the project to provide outdoor and indoor spaces for the commercial aspect of the development.
“It’s a great day in Greeneville. This demolition will pave the way for progress and development,” Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor said Thursday. “Investment is coming to downtown Greeneville. It’s an exciting time.”
Ellis said in April he hopes to have the project completed by sometime next year, depending on the availability of materials.