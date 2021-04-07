Greeneville police continue an investigation into the burglary of the concession stand at the Terry Bellamy Soccer Park at the YMCA, 715 Crum St.
The burglary occurred between Friday and Saturday. It was reported on Monday.
Items stolen include candy, T-shirts, two coolers, a utility cart, a sound bar and practice jerseys.
The building was entered through an unlocked restroom. The suspect stood on a toilet tank and removed a ceiling vent, then climbed up through the ceiling into the office and entered the concession area, Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report.
A side door of the building was found unlocked, along with a roll-up window at the concession stand, the report said.
Items stolen have a combined value of about $600. Extensive damage was done to the office and bathroom ceiling. Damage to ceiling drywall totals $500.