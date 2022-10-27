The Greeneville & Greene County YMCA has built three new outdoor pickleball courts at the organization’s 404 Y St. address.
The YMCA had three indoor pickleball courts prior to this addition. Mike Hollowell, executive director of the YMCA, said the idea for building the outdoor courts sprang from interest among the indoor pickleball players.
According to Hollowell, the interest grew among the pickleball players over the past seven months. He said some of the players pledged money toward building the new courts.
In addition to the players’ contributions toward building the courts, Hollowell said several Greene County businesses also contributed toward the costs.
The three new courts are fenced-in. There are three new nets and fresh acrylic asphalt surfaces.
A pavilion located perpendicular to the courts will provide shade and a gathering space. Hollowell said the pavilion is about two weeks away from being completed.
There are court rules to follow in order to keep the space in professional condition. The court rules are:
- Courts are for pickleball use only
- No glass containers, skates, rollerblades, skateboards, tricycles, bicycles, pets
- Music is not to be played during pickleball play
- Shirts and appropriate tennis/gym shoes must be worn
- No private instruction for profit
- Participants must furnish their own equipment
- No alcohol or tobacco products (including vapes) on courts/pavilion
- Play is at your own risk
- Conduct of participants must comply with the mission/values of the YMCA
- Court times will be first come, first serve
During peak times, when courts are full and players are waiting to play, no singles play will be allowed, only doubles play. Court time will be shared equally, limited to two games to 11. Waiting players must place a paddle in the “paddle rack.”
The courts will be available for use Monday through Sunday. Before noon, open play is for YMCA Members and guests of Y Members. After noon, open play is for Y Members and the local community.
Pickleball has gained in popularity over the past several years with play from purely recreational to tournament and professional-level.
USA Pickleball describes it as a “fun, social and friendly” sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and can be enjoyed by players at all ages and skill levels.
“The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players,” the organization says on its website, usapickleball.org .
Hollowell mentioned the possibility of building three more outdoor courts adjacent to the new courts if interest continues to grow locally.
“If it takes off like we think it will, we’ll build another three courts right next to it,” Hollowell said. “If the interest is high, you’ll have a need for more courts.”
As the court rules suggested, these courts are available for non-YMCA members. Hollowell encouraged non-members to use the courts.
The goal, he said, was to build upon the local community’s interest in pickleball. If more people become interested in playing pickleball, Hollowell said he hopes the interest will carry over into the indoor courts at the YMCA during the winter months.
“We really hope non-members will fall in love,” Hollowell said.
To obtain more information visit greenecounty-ymca.org/contact-us or contact Hollowell via email at mikeh@greenecounty-ymca.org .