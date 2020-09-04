The Greene County YMCA will continue providing free child care for essential workers through Dec. 31 after the Tennessee Department of Human Services extended a contract for the program, according to a news release.
The Emergency Childcare for Essential Workers service is available for children ages 5-12 who have a parent who qualifies as an essential worker.
“This is wonderful news for the YMCA and for many families in Greene County,” Y Executive Director Mike Hollowell said. “For the past seventeen weeks we have been able to support working parents and we look forward to continuing this service through the end of the year, including a dedicated space in our facility for students to access their virtual learning responsibilities”.
To register for Emergency Childcare, visit the Y website at greenecounty-ymca.org. With the uncertainty of school schedules throughout the fall, the Y will provide all-day care from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. when students are not in the classroom and after school through 6 p.m. when schools are in person. For after school students, the Y will pick-up children from Eastview, Hal Henard, Tusculum View, Doak, Towering Oaks, Chuckey Doak Middle and Greeneville Middle. The program is available for Y members and non-members of the Y.
Individuals 18 and older interested in working as counselors for the program should stop by the Y to complete an application and provide a driver’s license to run a background check. To learn more about the program, contact Jeanine Franklin, youth development director, at 639-6107 or jeaninef@greenecounty-ymca.org.
While the Y continues to enforce social distancing, extra cleaning throughout the day and other safety measures, Hollowell said, “we are slowly getting back many of the services that we can provide in a safe manner for staff and Y members. The wellness center, functional training, group exercise, water exercise, lap swimming, racquetball are all available to our members, along with locker rooms and showers.”
Beginning Sept. 8, families may call the front desk to reserve a lap lane in the pool for open swim. Time for these reservations will be Sunday through Friday after 1 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information about the Y, call 639-6107. Joining fees will be waived through the month of September.