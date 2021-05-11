Name 1) a notable similarity and 2) one link between Greeneville’s YMCA and the United Way in Greene County?
The similarity is that both are respected, community-supporting organizations with deep historical roots.
The link is that United Way is one of the sources of support for the Y, largely through scholarship funding to help defray, for those who qualify, the cost of membership.
The Y is Not-For-Profit (501-3C) organization led by a volunteer board of directors with an executive director who facilitates daily operations. And while the Y still is guided by the Christian principles under which it was founded in 1844 in London, originally as the Young Men’s Christian Association, the YMCA, or Y, has grown to be something with a wider reach and expanded offerings.
Today’s Y delivers projects and services, many focused on youth development, but the organization also actively engages participation by people of all ages. It has a humanitarian focus and is as much a center for education, life skills and mental health as it is for physical activity and betterment.
YMCA is a non-governmental federation, with each independent local YMCA affiliated with its national organization.
Like so many institutions, businesses and agencies around the world, the Y has felt the impact of the viral pandemic over the past year, and has been forced to operate on a members-only basis for months.
What that has meant is that day passes for non-members have not been available.
The members-only limitation remains in place at the local Y, but as the COVID-19 danger slowly recedes, the Y is keeping its eye on the situation and beginning those cautious, small steps back toward normalcy that are beginning to be seen across our community, the nation and the world.
YMCA members may now use the building without wearing a protective mask, if they choose. Even so, the Y does encourage continued mask wearing and COVID-aware personal responsibility on the part of its members as they use certain Y amenities during this period.
In Greene County, the YMCA serves about 16,000 people per year, with the help of more than 200 volunteers. A less visible group of what might be called “invisible volunteers” includes those who support the United Way through individual, business or organizational giving.
A key part of what the United Way does for the Y is to help provide qualifying people and families with financial assistance for membership and program fees, thus opening the Y doors for even more people in our community.
Over the years, UW funds also have allowed the Y to provide, free of charge, the Arthritis Foundation Aquatic program for those who provide proper documentation.
The Y includes the following amenities: racquetball courts, indoor pool, a wellness center, group exercise room, youth activity center, functional training room, gymnasiums, adult locker rooms with steam and sauna, free Childwatch/Youthwatch programs, group cycling, youth locker rooms and family changing areas.
The presence of the Y in Greene County has contributed to the life and health of many individuals and families, and provided a venue for many people to come to know one another who might never have met at all otherwise.
Its facilities for exercise and sports have enhanced physical and mental health of thousands here.
It also is a community employer, with more than 90 part-time staffers employed there each year.
The annual operating budget is about $1.65 million.
The local Y has operated at its current Y Street headquarters since 1980, but has existed locally since 1968 at various locations in Greeneville.