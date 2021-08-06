If William Kenneth “Kinnie” Wagner had been born a few decades earlier than he was, and west of the Mississippi rather than in Southwest Virginia, he might have joined the likes of Jesse James and Billy the Kid as a legendary Old West outlaws.
As it is, the Virginia-born man’s name, with its unusual first-name spelling, no longer is widely recognized. In his day, however, Kinnie Wagner was feared across several states and areas, including our own Northeast Tennessee.
Some details of Wagner’s saga vary depending upon the source, but the broader details generally come through.
He came into the world on Feb. 18, 1903, near Gate City, Va. Like many other rural boys from his region in those days, he learned how to shoot early in life. Unlike most, he was extraordinarily good at it – so good he was employed as a sharpshooting showman in a circus by age 16.
After his circus period was through, criminal inclinations began to reveal themselves. He headed south into Mississippi and got himself arrested for moonshining and bootlegging.
One story has it that a Mississippi sheriff was corrupt and involved in moonshining/bootlegging, and presented the jailed Wagner a watch he said belonged to a friend. Would Wagner hold it for him?
Wagner agreed, then later found himself charged with possession of stolen goods. A setup.
That didn’t sit well with the young ruffian, so overpowered a guard, escaped, and on Christmas Eve of 1924, killed a deputy named Murdock MacIntosh.
Coincidentally, the name of the Mississippi county where this occurred was Greene County.
Wagner fled northeast toward familiar home territory and family. A plan to meet his sister on the Long Island of the Holston River at Kingsport went awry, and Wagner got into a gun fight there with police.
A press report of that time says: “In a gun battle, Wagner killed J. F. Smith of the Kingsport police force and Deputy Sheriff H. G. Webb and critically wounded Deputy Sheriff G. Frazier. Frazier died a short time later.”
The day after that shootout, Wagner surrendered himself and was soon put on trial for first-degree murder, convicted, and sentenced to death.
The conviction was overturned on a legal technicality, and a new trial scheduled. By the time the new trial date came, however, Wagner had escaped custody. Working on a prisoner road crew, he and some other prisoners overpowered a guard as they were being returned to their cells at the Blountville jail, and went on the run.
The July 11, 1925 Greeneville Democrat-Sun carried the story on its front page under the capitalized headline KINNIE WAGNER AND 6 OTHER PRISONERS ESCAPE FROM JAIL. Subsequent stories tracked reports and rumors about where Kinnie Wagner was hiding.
That his name was singled out for emphasis gives evidence of his growing infamy. That infamy would grow more over time.
After the Blountville escape, Wagner began a long flight southwest, killing two men in Arkansas and possibly fleeing all into Mexico. He soon was back in Mississippi and surrendered there to a sheriff, one who happened to be female, the only woman sheriff in the state. He told her he had just killed two men.
The bodies of two slain brothers turned up, but Wagner never was officially charged with that crime.
He did go to trial in 1926 due to his 1924 killing of the lawman MacIntosh. He was convicted and sent to Mississippi’s dreaded Parchman Farm prison on a life sentence.
Parchman was a place nobody wanted to be … miserable for white prisoners such as Wagner, and pure hell for the black prisoners who made up most of the penitentiary population.
Wagner evidently was a convincing self-promoter, and persuaded Parchman authorities to make him a “trusty” and let him train the bloodhounds used to track escaped prisoners. He even was allowed to go out with the dogs on escapee hunts, working alone on horseback and supplied with a rifle.
Eventually Wagner became an escapee himself, unsurprisingly. But by 1943, he was in custody again and back in Parchman. Astonishingly, he talked his way back into his old bloodhound trainer job, but did that job this time with a self-serving twist.
He taught the dogs not to follow his own scent by whipping them whenever they did. So eventually the Parchman bloodhounds would track anyone except Wagner.
A story published by United Press, later United Press International, after Wagner’s death gave details of how much Parchman officials apparently trusted the man. It says: “According to legislative investigation testimony … Wagner allegedly was given 10 leaves of absence from Parchman to visit his folks in Virginia, unescorted.”
He should have gone into sales rather than crime. The man apparently could talk others into just about anything. A charming man, it seems, when he wasn’t killing you.
Parchman wasn’t done with Wagner. After his final escape, he lived quietly in a small Mississippi town. The FBI added him to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, and after that his location was betrayed and law enforcement nabbed him.
By this time he’d become infirm (heart problems), and declared he was glad to be going back to Parchman, perhaps figuring he would have more ready medical care there.
Considering his reputation and daring criminal life in his active years, Wagner should have died a violent, out-in-a-blaze-of-glory death. Instead, his heart did him in, quietly.
On March 9, 1958, he was in the medical ward of the prison, confined to bed, but was granted permission to go see some new puppies that had been born to a dog he was training. While reaching to pick up a puppy, he collapsed and died.
Wagner may have begun regretting his violent life toward the end. He’d told a Kingsport newspaper reporter in 1945 that he had come from a “broken home” that did not give him guidance to avoid crime.
“I want to devote the rest of my life helping young people see right from wrong, so they will not make the mistakes I made,” he was quoted as saying at that time.
Early country singer Vernon Dalhart, of “Wreck of the Old 97” fame, recorded three songs about Wagner. The last verse of one of them, a 1927 recording, has the outlaw giving the moral of his own life story.
Dalhart has Wagner saying: “Young boys, young boys take warning,/ Oh, take my last advice:/If you start the game in life wrong,/ you will surely pay the price.”
Kinnie Wagner’s body is buried in a cemetery in his native Scott County, Va., beneath a flat marker that gives only his name, birth and death dates.