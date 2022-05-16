Trey Youngblood planned to spend Feb. 25, a Friday, relaxing after returning from a vacation the evening prior.
He had already planned to be out of his Farm Bureau Insurance office on that day due to the scheduled vacation, so he thought he would spend the day checking on some of the property he owns jointly with a friend before going to the Greeneville High School basketball game that evening to watch his daughter perform with the Greeneville High School dance team and see a state-bound GHS basketball team.
Youngblood never made it to the basketball game.
That evening, Youngblood would be in Johnson City Medical Center fighting for his life after a tree-cutting accident nearly killed him that afternoon.
Youngblood survived the incident, and a blood drive in his honor is going to be held on May 19. For Youngblood, the blood drive, organized by Miss East Tennessee Taylor Parsons, is a way to bring something positive out of the accident and raise awareness for donating blood as he required life-saving blood transfusions while in the hospital.
Youngblood remembers almost everything about that day when a tree crushed his chest and the quick actions of many, in addition to countless prayers, he says saved his life.
“The only things I don’t remember is how I got out from under the tree, and how I got back to the side-by-side that was about 50 yards away,” Youngblood said in an interview.
Youngblood had gone into the woods on his shared property that day to check things out. It is a place he had gone many times to hunt.
Before riding up the small trail on a side-by-side ATV, he texted his friend and former Greeneville High School football coach Caine Ballard, and told him he was going to check on the property and was taking his chainsaw in case some things needed to be cleaned up along the trail.
About a mile into his ride into the woods, Youngblood did indeed come across a couple trees that had fallen across the ATV trail. He jumped out of the ATV and grabbed his chainsaw and went to work on the first tree, sawing it up and getting it off the trail with no issue. Instead of getting back in the ATV, Youngblood decided to walk the 50 yards or so up to the next pine tree that had fallen across the path.
The second tree was partially suspended in the air, with the top half of the tree still in the air.
“It was high enough that you could probably drive under it on one side. It was about as twice as big around as your waist,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood began cutting the tree at about a chest high level, and when he had sawed about halfway through the trunk, he felt and heard the tree pop.
“So then, I stopped and turned my saw off and studied it for a minute. I figured well it’s under pressure, it’s kinked somehow. Now I’m not a lumberjack, but I’d cut down trees before. I grew up on a farm and was used to that stuff. I was sure that I could see the way that it would fall,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood fired up his chainsaw again to finish cutting through the tree, and everything changed in an instant.
“I was about three-quarters of the way through the tree and it splintered. Then the top 50 feet of the tree twisted and turned and landed right on my chest. It was on top of me. I remember feeling the crunch of the bones in my chest. It just happened so fast,” Youngblood said.
Then the first gap in Youngblood’s memory occurs.
“I never passed out, but I don’t remember how I got out from under the log. Next thing I remember I was laying beside the log with my saw still running near me,” Youngblood said. “I couldn’t breathe. I got up on all fours, crawled over to the saw and shut it off. Then I took my gloves off and ear plugs out.”
As he tried to catch is breath and couldn’t, Youngblood began to realize the seriousness of his situation.
“After a second or two I was like, okay, I’m hurt bad. I’m going to need some help,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood decided to call Ballard since he knew where he had planned on going that afternoon after texting him earlier.
“When he answered, I tried to say something but I couldn’t talk. All I could do was make sort of a gurgling sound, and I could hear Caine getting worried on the other end of the phone. I finally got one word out. I said ‘hurt.’ That was all I got out. Then Caine said ‘I’m on the way to you’ and I put the phone down,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood knew he had to get out of the woods. He was a mile deep in the woods on a narrow ATV trail that a truck couldn’t drive on.
“I don’t remember how I got back to the side-by-side. I couldn’t breath and my vision was blurry. My arm was bleeding and some of my fingers were dislocated. As I got in the side-by-side and turned around, I just kept praying ‘Lord help me. Help me. Don’t let me pass out.’ I couldn’t think anything else. I prayed the whole time I drove out, trying not to pass out,” Youngblood said.
Just as Youngblood came out of the woods, he saw Ballard and his friend Alfred Shaw pulling off the road. The ambulance was right behind them.
“Caine had called the ambulance. If he hadn’t called the ambulance that quick, I don’t know if I would have survived. It was about 20 minutes after I had talked to him on the phone, so it took them about 20 minutes to get out there, and I’m thankful for their response. It saved my life,” Youngblood said.
When he got to the ambulance, Youngblood said he told the EMS responders “tree, crushed, gurgling, crunching.”
Youngblood said that the quick actions of EMS paramedic Micah Crigger played one of the largest roles in saving his life.
“I heard him say, ‘This is going to hurt,’ and I feel like what he did next contributed to saving my life in addition to their fast response time. He pushed a needle through both sides of my chest to relieve my collapsed lungs. Then I could breath better,” Youngblood said.
He then heard his wife’s voice in the ambulance next to him.
“I told her ‘Misty, I’m sorry. I did something stupid. I love you and tell the kids I love them.’ Then she had to leave the ambulance so they could work on me,” Youngblood said.
Crigger then had to drill an IV into Youngblood’s bone. Crigger could not find a vein, which is common when a patient has suffered extreme trauma and their blood pressure has dropped significantly. A bone drill is used to quickly insert a needle directly into the bone to dispense needed fluids and medications.
“He said it was going to hurt, and it did,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood prayed the entire time he was in the ambulance until he went under.
“I just prayed, ‘Lord please don’t let me die.’ I knew I was ready to die. I was saved and secured in that, but I didn’t want to die. I wasn’t ready to go, and that is why I fought,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood was flown to Johnson City Medical Center from the helipad outside the former Takoma Hospital building. During the trip, his blood pressure dropped to dangerously low levels, but he survived the flight.
Upon arrival at the medical center, he was taken straight into surgery. Surgeons removed his heavily damaged spleen, and needed to repair his damaged intestines, colon, collapsed lungs and pancreas. The tree had also broken 18 of his 24 ribs.
However, surgeons had to stop operating. Youngblood was bleeding too much, and continuing the operation could have killed him.
“They said I was losing blood as fast as they were putting it in,” Youngblood said.
The doctors told Youngblood’s wife Misty that if he live through the night then they would do more surgeries the next day.
“Misty was up all night sitting next to me, holding my hand, and staring at me,” Youngblood said.
Misty Youngblood whispered in her husband’s ear that night that he had to fight.
The couple had lost track of time when a nurse came in at 5 a.m. and told them that he had indeed survived the night.
“I think the amount of people praying for me that night helped me survive. So many people prayed for me and my family,” Youngblood said.
Doctors were able to do further surgeries on Youngblood, removing half his colon, and finding blood vessels behind his pancreas that had been severed which had been causing further internal bleeding.
Youngblood was able to leave the hospital 16 days later and return home. During his stay Youngblood received regular care and support from not only his wife Misty and daughter Ellie Beth, but from his son Ty who traveled from Furman University in South Carolina to be by his father’s side.
“I’m high strung, so being locked in a hospital wasn’t fun for me,” Youngblood said.
However, Youngblood does not want the harrowing story of his accident to be about him. For him it is about his faith, his family, and his community.
“I don’t want the glory. I want God to be glorified, and I want the community to be recognized,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood credits Ballard calling EMS as soon as their phone call ended, the first response work EMS and Crigger did on him in the ambulance, the helicopter pilot, the doctors and nurses and a multitude of prayers for saving his life.
After the accident, there was a groundswell of support for Youngblood and his family from the Greene County community.
A moment of silence was held for him before the basketball game that Youngblood had planned on attended on that Friday evening.
Then came the “Treygating” on the following Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only one visitor was allowed in the hospital at a time.
So Youngblood’s family and friends decided they would support their friend in another way.
Many of Youngblood’s family and friends gathered in the parking lot of Johnson City Medical Center to hold a tailgate of support while Youngblood underwent his second surgery.
They dubbed it a “Treygate” in honor of their friend who they could not enter the hospital to visit.
While the weather was less than ideal for a tailgate in late February, the “Treygaters” braved the cold with heaters and coats to support Youngblood.
One could then see signs cropping up in yards all over Greeneville that read “Pray 4 Trey.” Wristbands and T-shirts followed.
People brought food to Youngblood’s home and helped take care of his family.
A friend even gave his wife Misty a place to stay while in Johnson City so she did not have to drive so much during Youngblood’s time in the hospital.
Upon arriving home, hundreds of get-well cards awaited him as well as emails and over 300 text messages from friends.
All the while, family and friends continued to pray for his recovery.
“It was very humbling for me to have that many people praying for me and still praying for me. I see people every day that say they prayed for me. It is very humbling to have that many people care about me. It means a lot to me. I couldn’t even imagine people would care about my family so much,” Youngblood said. “Turns out you need people even if you don’t think you do. The community and town stood in the gap for us and prayed for us when we couldn’t. I will never be able to repay that.”
Youngblood does not know why he didn’t die under the tree that day, but he is going to do his best to bring positive things out of a horrible experience.
“God has given me a great story to tell. He saved my life. Why me? Why did God save me? I try to make sense of it. So far what I have figured is that God saved me so that I can tell the story. I want everyone to know that God saved me and that God can save them too,” Youngblood said. “You can say ‘Trey’s tough’ and ‘Trey’s stubborn’ but there are too many little things that had to happen perfectly that day for me to live. If Caine hadn’t answered phone or EMS had been on the other side of town, it would be different. How did I get out from under the log and drive out and not die from internal bleeding? Hey, God saved my life with the people that did their jobs that day and prayed. There is no doubt about it.”
Youngblood feels that the tree that pinned him to the ground that day could symbolize something in many people’s lives.
“I had a tree on top of my chest that day, and if you think about it we have all had a tree on our chest. We have all been in a situation where we needed help and needed God to take the tree off our chest. He will take the tree off all our chests if we just let him,” Youngblood said. “It could be someone going through a divorce, it could be a job, it could be some burden, or it could be sin, that you need God to just get off of you. If someone doesn’t know that for sure this is what this story is about. That God will do that for them. If I had died that day I knew I was his.”
The blood drive honoring Youngblood will be held at Crescent School, 615 W. Main St. on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those wishing to sign up to give blood during the drive can go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code TYoungblood to register.
“They had to give me 11 units of blood, so this is sort of a way to help give that back so that someone else that needs blood will have it,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood has now returned to his Farm Bureau office part-time, mainly for his mental health as he recovers. His ribs are still tender, and he still has issues crop up here and there, but most of his major injuries have healed or are continuing to heal.
His is now getting some cracked teeth repaired, and a broken finger cared for, as well. These injuries were not found until recently as doctors focused on his vital internal organs.
“My shoulders have been hurting a little bit too. I’m not sure what that’s from at this point. I’m sort of like an old truck. You fix one thing and then you find something else you need to fix,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood has been back to the tree since the accident, and thought back about how things maybe could have been different. However, if they were different he would not have the story to tell.
“I thought ‘Why didn’t you stand on the other side of the tree?’ This was a terrible situation for my family and we are never going to look back on it fondly, but good has come out of this story and situation. It I had been on the other side of that tree I would have cut the tree down, loaded up the saw, gone home and taken a shower and gone to the basketball game that night,” Youngblood said. “Things happen for a reason, and we are going to make something positive out of it.”