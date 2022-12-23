Young Artist Wins Nationwide Contest By Amy Rose Staff Writer Dec 23, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Briley Alleyyoung artist Photo Special To The Sun These drawings were created by Briley Alley.young artwork Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you order a kid’s meal from Chick-fil-A, you might get a prize featuring artwork by a local young artist.Briley Alley, an eighth-grader at West Greene Middle School, entered a new nationwide contest conducted by the fast-food restaurant and was one of a select few to win.The first-ever Kid Created Game contest asked for entries of artwork in crayon to be featured in kids meals beginning the last week of December.Alley’s artwork, a backpack with flowers and multiple colors, was one of 1,538 entries, according to her mother, Hannah Reed.“She loves to draw and is very creative,” Reed said of her daughter.Alley is self taught and has been recognized twice in the Greeneville 4th of July Art Contest, earning Honorable Mention in 2020 and a second place in 2022, Reed noted.In addition to this year’s selection, Reed said Chick-fil-A also chose Alley’s artwork for their 2023 contestReed said she found out about the contest as a customer through the restaurant’s rewards program.For more information on the contest, visit www.chick-fil-a.com/stories/lifestyle/kids-meal-prizes-to-use-kid-designed-art . Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hannah Reed Contest Artwork Sport Artist Meal Alley Program Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Body Found In Burned-Out Vehicle Behind Church West Greene Cheerleaders Perform In Pearl Harbor Parade New Boutique Opens Near Commons ECU Returns $15M To Members Through Extraordinary Dividend Businesses Join Greene County Partnership