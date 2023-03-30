She’s been a goat farmer since age 7, and now Cannon Wilhoit is the winner of a prestigious state award.
Wilhoit, a freshman at South Greene High School, received the State Star Greenhand award during the 95th Tennessee Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention held March 19-22 in Gatlinburg.
The award recognizes outstanding ninth-graders in FFA, promotes excellence, and encourages further development for new FFA members who are developing their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) program, leadership skills, and general knowledge of FFA.
Each FFA chapter in Tennessee can submit one applicant for the award each year.
The Tennessee FFA Association consists of more than 27,000 members from nearly 300 chapters.
In an interview the day after state convention ended, Wilhoit said the realization that she received the state award was “just now setting in.”
In a Facebook post about Wilhoit’s award, SGHS Principal Lori Wilhoit said, “She is an amazing young lady who has worked very hard! South Greene is super proud of you Cannon!” Principal Wilhoit also gave a “huge shout out” to Cannon Wilhoit’s fellow FFA members and FFA advisors Chelsay Burns and Jeremiah Harrison.
“To win the Tennessee FFA Star Greenhand award is an incredible achievement, as it represents the best first-year FFA member and their agricultural project in the entire state,” Burns said.
Burns explained that Star Greenhand award winners must demonstrate leadership within FFA and have a strong Supervised Agricultural Experience, which is their individual agriculture project outside of school. Each region of Tennessee has one student to represent at the state level. They must have a rigorous application, interview with agricultural industry leaders, and test their knowledge of FFA and Tennessee agriculture.
Wilhoit’s SAE is Goat Production Entrepreneurship. She owns and operates a herd of 65 commercial and registered goats, which vary from boer goats to multiple dairy breeds. She sells the commercial goats and breeds and raises registered boer goats for stock shows.
She assumes the financial risk for the herd. She has a high-quality embryo transplant program that is continuously growing in efficiency, Burns said. There are many management tasks that go into her daily chores like hair care, leading, and cleaning pens and the barn.
She has learned better management skills, responsibilities, and how to continually grow within the industry through this award area, Burns said.
To be eligible for the Star Greenhand award, students must have earned the Greenhand degree at the chapter level and participated in at least five FFA activities at the chapter level and at least two FFA activities above the chapter level.
Entries are judged on a point system of 150 points, including 100 points for the application, 25 points for an exam, and 25 points for an interview.
The application includes a personal history portion, written in essay style, and Wilhoit’s begins, “Some students play sports, but for me, raising and showing goats is my sport.”
Wilhoit wrote that her passion for livestock began when she was invited to a county fair where she was able to show three different goats.
“I aggravated my parents everyday for two weeks asking to find a goat for me to show. Little did I know then, that this passion would take me across the country, win national titles, and help me become who I am today,” she wrote.
She explained in her personal history that at first she wanted to show steer like her father, but her smaller stature didn’t make that possible.
“I am now grateful for my vertical challenges as I would not have been able to discover my passion, which is the goat industry,” she wrote.
She said she puts in long hours at the barn to make sure every member of her herd is healthy and taken care of. “Even though I started out with a small operation, I have really pushed and worked to ensure that my herd progressed into what it is now,” she wrote.
Through their SAE students can gain:
- Career Exploration and Planning;
- Employability Skills for College and Career Readiness;
- Personal Financial Management and Planning;
- Workplace Safety;
- Agricultural Literacy;
- Placement/Internship;
- Ownership/Entrepreneurship;
- Research: Experimental, Analysis, or Invention;
- School-based Enterprise;
- Service Learning;
- Real Experience;
- Real Earnings; and
- Real Employability Skills.
Wilhoit plans to attend veterinarian school and specialize in small ruminant reproduction.
“With all the opportunities that I have had, I am so grateful that I was asked to show that goat seven years ago. I really don’t know what I would do without the agricultural industry in my life. Not only has my SAE provided me great opportunities, but it has helped me to become the person I am today. Not just the livestock industry, but agriculture as a whole continues to teach me lessons to make me a better person,” she concluded in her personal history.
Wilhoit is the daughter of Robert and Suzanne Wilhoit. She expressed thanks to her parents and her FFA advisors, Harrison and Burns.
For more information on Tennessee FFA, visit https://tnffa.org/ .
To see photo and videos from the state convention, visit “Tennessee FFA Association” on Facebook.