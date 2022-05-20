Nearly 100 people from around Greene County and beyond turned out to the old Crescent School building on Thursday to participate in a blood drive in honor of Trey Youngblood.
Youngblood, a Greene County resident and local Farm Bureau Agency Manager, suffered extensive injuries in a tree-cutting accident in late February that required emergency surgeries and blood transfusions.
Youngblood suffered a large amount of internal bleeding due to his accident and required 11 pints of blood while he was tended to at Johnson City Medical Center.
Blood vessels behind his pancreas had been severed in the accident that occurred when the tree he was cutting snapped and crushed his chest and torso. These severed vessels, which caused a large amount of bleeding, were not able to be repaired until a followup surgery Youngblood underwent after he stabilized overnight in the hospital.
“They said I was losing blood as fast as they could put it in,” Youngblood said in a May 12 interview.
As a way to pay back the blood Youngblood used while he was in the hospital after his accident, Miss East Tennessee Taylor Parsons worked with Youngblood and his family to organize a blood drive through the American Red Cross in his honor.
Over 80 people signed up in advance to give blood through the drive.
Kent Bewley donated the use of the old Crescent School building for Thursday’s blood drive as a large site was needed due to the number of people signed up.
“When you have a certain number of people sign up they (American Red Cross) will bring like a van, then if there are more they bring a bus, but if you have even more than that they need to have a site to use,” Misty Youngblood, Trey Youngblood’s wife, said Tuesday when discussing preparations for the blood drive.
Misty Youngblood was one of the donors for Thursday’s drive that was held in honor of her husband and his harrowing story.
While over 80 people signed up in advance for the blood drive, many “walk-in” donors arrived on Thursday. Although there were a number of people who signed up in advance, some who arrived were not able to give after going through a medical check-in. Therefore, a total of 82 people were able to donate on Thursday, walk-ins included.
“We have had a really good turn-out. There has been a steady stream of people coming through and quite a few walk-ins coming in which has been good to see,” Parsons said as she sat at a small table checking people into the blood drive as they arrived.
Trey Youngblood was happy to see so many people coming in to donate during the drive.
“I’ve been thanking everyone for giving back,” Youngblood said.
Pat Edwards had never met Youngblood in person, but was inspired by his story and came to give blood on Thursday.
“It is just such a great story. I really think the prayers really helped save him that night,” Edwards said.
Edwards received a free shirt for donating, and asked Youngblood to sign it for her.
Youngblood got a kick out of giving out an autograph.
“That’s pretty cool, man. First time for everything,” Youngblood said.
A single donor usually gives roughly 1 pint of blood during a donation session, which means that the 82 donors that gave blood Thursday during the drive gave a total of roughly 82 pints of blood altogether.
Those 82 pints are more than enough to make up for the 11 pints Youngblood used while he was in Johnson City Medical Center.
MORE DONATIONS NEEDED
According to the Red Cross, May is Trauma Awareness Month.
While no one can predict when an accident might happen, donors can help hospitals stay prepared and stocked with blood products.
A person involved in a car accident may need as many as 100 units of blood, according to information provided by the Red Cross.
As summer nears, blood donations are important in the weeks ahead to maintain a stable blood supply.
The American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors as schools let out for the summer and families set off on vacations, often leading to a seasonal blood shortage.
“The need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break. It’s important to have blood ready to go when every second counts,” Drea Frondorf, interim district manager for donor recruitment in the Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross, said in an email. “With no substitution for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for patients with sickle cell disease, car accident victims and parents experiencing difficult childbirths.”
Organizing the blood drive falls in line with Trey Youngblood’s goal of turning his horrible accident into positive action.
“Things happen for a reason, and we are going to make something positive out of it,” Youngblood said in his May 12 interview.
Thanks to drives such as the one held in Youngblood’s honor on Thursday, the next person will have life-saving blood waiting on them when they need it.