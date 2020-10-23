It has been said that Greene County is a caring community, and one young resident recently provided ample evidence that the statement is true.
Lexi Gilliam wanted to do something in the spring to help people who lost their jobs or were laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic, and her work to assist her community will mean that the holidays are a bit brighter for some local families.
On Tuesday, several months and sore fingers later, Gilliam and her mother presented $1,000 that she raised through the sale of bracelets to Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries.
That donation began with a simple question. The 11-year-old, who is soon to turn 12, starting asking in the spring about the people who lost their jobs and what they would do for food, said her mother, Erica Hinkle.
Hinkle explained that she told her daughter about the Community Ministries Food Bank and what it does to help people in need.
“She wanted to do something to help,” her mother said of Lexi. “She decided to make bracelets.”
Gilliam, who is a student at Greeneville Middle School, started making colorful bracelets from yarn.
“As people heard about the bracelets, the community really supported her with people buying bracelets and donating money,” Hinkle said.
Gilliam made about 300 bracelets with a little help from her mother when her fingers began getting sore.
“I am really proud of her,” she said. “It is a proud mom moment.”
With her donation, Gilliam indicated she would like the Food Bank to use the funds toward providing food to families for Thanksgiving and in its efforts to provide gifts to children at Christmas.