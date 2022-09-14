Members of the Volunteer Spirit Awards Committee had just met to discuss the 2022 awards program to recognize outstanding community volunteers. From left are Cindy Fisher, Karen Cox (seated), Brenda Parrish Dickmann and chairperson Tiffany Greer. Committee members not pictured are Jo Christensen, Helena Jones, Jo Knabel and Becky Rideout.
Youth Builders of Greeneville, LLC, in cooperation with The Greeneville Sun and the family of the late John M. Jones and Arne Susong Jones, seeks nominations of outstanding youth or adult volunteers and/or youth or adult groups who volunteer in Greene County for the annual Volunteer Spirit Awards program.
“We are all very excited to carry on the tradition and partnership that started over 22 years ago to recognize our wonderful community volunteers that are truly the heartbeat to the community,” said Tiffany Greer, Youth Builder event chair.
“This is an opportunity for the community to recognize persons giving of their time and talents,” Greer added.
The 10 nominating categories are for Groups and Individuals in the divisions of Elementary, Middle School, High School, College, Adult and Community Group.
Consideration for an award will be based on activities, need for activity, initiative taken, achievement or success of the program, impact of activity, time commitment given and endorsements by the nominator, a Youth Builders press release said.
All nominees will be honored at a special Volunteer Spirit Awards Celebration, which is set for Oct. 6 at Trinity United Methodist Church. Nominators, nominees and all previous award winners are also encouraged to attend the recognition ceremony that starts at 6 p.m.
All nominees will be honored, and winners of Volunteer Spirit Awards will each receive a plaque and cash award to be donated to the nonprofit agency of their choice.
Volunteer Spirit Awards nomination forms can be requested from the Youth Builders Facebook page or by email at GreersAutomotive@yahoo.com.