The Greene County Partnership’s Youth Council program for 2020-21 school year will kick-off with a sign up day on Aug. 8.
Students wishing to become members of the Youth Council program must attend the sign up day. which will be held 9 a.m.- noon in the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion at the Greene County Fairgrounds, according to a release from the Partnership. Students who attend any Greene County high school, Greeneville High School or HomeLife Academy are invited to join the council.
The Youth Council Program, which has received Greene County’s Volunteer Spirit Award for the 15 years it has been presented, is designed to involve high school students in a volunteer capacity for community service work. The Youth Council is a different curriculum-based program than the Partnership’s Youth Leadership Program.
Criteria for certification from the Youth Council Program require students to perform 50 hours of volunteer community service in a school year, the release stated.
Organized group activities are planned through the week and on Saturdays and students have the opportunity to accumulate volunteer hours through avenues made available through the program, or on their own.
Being a member of the Youth Council program presents a great opportunity to secure college scholarship monies available to students who give back to their community through service learning, the release stated.
On the sign-up day, students are asked to pick a place of their choice to volunteer that day instead of the normal group volunteer project.
A $50 membership fee covers the cost of a Youth Council T-shirt and folder/notebooks.
For more information or to register for the upcoming sign up day, contact Jennifer Wilder at the Partnership, 638-4111, by no later than Aug. 5.