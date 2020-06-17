Sixty-seven local teenagers have provided nearly 4,500 hours of volunteer service through the Greene County Partnership’s Youth Council Program.
The high school students recently received certificates celebrating their completion of the Youth Council Program, according to a release from the Greene County Partnership. Volunteer logs turned in from members totaled 4,485 volunteer hours by youth council members for a donation of service to Greeneville and Greene County of over $114,053, the release stated.
“We want to congratulate these students for their outstanding participation in this program,” said Jennifer Wilder, leadership director at the Greene County Partnership. “Students from all five high schools and Home Life Academy were involved in the program this year, and I want to thank each and every one of them for their selflessness and continued willingness to make Greeneville and Greene County an even better community in which to live.
“The citizens of Greeneville and Greene County should be very proud of these students,” she continued. “They are outstanding teenagers and I am very privileged to have the opportunity to work with them.”
The Greene County Youth Council Program is designed to involve high school students in a volunteer capacity for community service work.
Criteria for certification from the program requires students to perform at least 50 hours of volunteer community service. The members participated in numerous activities including Gifts for Kids, Kids Day at the Park, Boys & Girls Club events, Parks & Rec Halloween party, Greeneville Christmas Parade, Greeneville Woman’s Club Holiday Bazaar, Keep Greene Beautiful Halloween Hustle, Asbury Child Enrichment Sale, Capitol Theatre shows and movies, FCA Banquet and other Greene County Partnership events.
The program also provides the students sources for letters of recommendation for scholarships, the release stated.
The program is open to all high school students and will kick off this fall with a service project. Greene County Youth Council is a program of the Greene County Partnership.
For more information about Greene County Youth Council, contact Wilder at the Greene County Partnership, 638-4111.