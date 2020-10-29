Greene County and the surrounding area remains in a flash flood watch until 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The heaviest rain is expected through 11 a.m. There is also a high wind watch for mountainous areas of the county as the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta pass over the area.
Elsewhere in the county, it will be breezy Thursday with a southeast wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour, becoming east at 20 to 25 mph.
Thursday's high temperature is forecast at 76 degrees. New precipitation of three-quarters to 1 inch are possible.
Showers are likely Thursday night, mainly between 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday.
There will be increasing clouds, with a low around 47 degrees. West wind will be at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation Thursday night is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor flood-prone areas in the county.