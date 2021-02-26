The Greene County Board of Zoning Appeals approved three variance requests this week.
The board approved a 25-foot variance to the rear yard setback for Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. The variance will allow the church to subdivide its property into separate lots for the building and its adjacent cemetery, a common practice of churches seeking to better delineate their properties.
To meet the 50 feet required for the setback, lot lines would have to be placed on or between graves and would result in graves included on the building portion of the property.
The board voted to approve the variance based on the reasoning that the cemetery is so close to the existing building that it creates an exceptional situation, and it would not be reasonably feasible to subdivide the property without a variance.
The special circumstances also do not apply to other property in the neighborhood and providing the variance would not substantially impair the purpose and intent of the zoning regulations.
Also approved was a 13-foot front yard setback variance for the construction of a garage at a residence at 440 Chimney Top Loop. The garage could be built to meet setback requirements, but its location would be problematic. Constructing it on one side of the house would result in a new driveway having to be constructed and the blocking of a majority of a screened-in porch. The other side is challenging due to grade, and the garage would block bedroom windows on that side of the house needed for emergency egress.
The variance was granted due to the difficulties in locating the garage on either side of the home and undue hardship on the owner that would result. The variance would also not impair the intent of the zoning regulations as the variance only applies to existing structures where the internal layout of the home restricts where a garage can reasonably be placed.
The board also approved a front-yard setback variance of 19 feet for the placement of a mobile home at 160 Cherokee St. The variance was granted due to the presence of rock on the property that would require blasting for placement of the mobile home to meet the requirement. A mobile home on an adjacent shallower lot also does not meet the setback due to the size of the lot and is a similar distance from the roadway.