Multiple zoning ordinances are on the agenda for the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen, who will meet Thursday following a public hearing.
The public hearing is set for three ordinances including one to adopt the town’s annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The other two ordinances are for the rezoning of three parcels of undeveloped land totaling just over 46 acres from M-1 (manufacturing) to R-1 (low density residential) by request of the property owner and to add wording to the town’s zoning laws related to annexation.
The additional wording is to specify that any landowner requesting annexation must provide a plat prepared by a licensed surveyor to the board. Tax, topographical, satellite or aerial maps will not be accepted, if the ordinance is approved Thursday.
Also on the agenda is an ordinance to rezone a little over 4 acres along Blue Springs Parkway from R-1 to B-1 (arterial business). The planning commission considered the property owner’s request this month and recommended approval, according to Thursday’s agenda. Property owner Stephen Brown made the request for a small body shop business for a garage on the property.
The board will also consider a resolution in support of a lawsuit under the Drug Dealer Liability Act. According to the resolution, the lawsuit was brought in 2017 by District Attorney General Dan Armstrong to recover money for the town related to the opioid crisis, and it is currently pending in Sullivan County Circuit Court. The resolution states the town board approves of the lawsuit, actions taken thus far on the town’s behalf, and of Armstrong and Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings, PLLC as the town’s counsel in this and any other opioid-related lawsuit.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., starting with the public hearing, at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.