Mason House Gallery Artists Reception Postponed Until March 10 Mar 3, 2023 2 hrs ago

The meet-the-artists reception scheduled for tonight at the Mason House Gallery has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather.It has been rescheduled for next Friday, March 10, from 5-7 p.m.