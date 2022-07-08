LINVILLE, N.C. — Multiple individuals were injured and one was killed after being struck by a vehicle at the start of the “The Bear” road race that stretches from downtown Linville, N.C., to the Mile High Swinging Bridge atop Grandfather Mountain.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:52 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Chestnut Construction at the intersection of Hwy. 105 and 221 prior to the start of the popular road race, according to Interim Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley.
The collision occurred when a Ford Econoline van driven by James Russell Deni, 80, of Boone, attempted to leave a parked position and accelerated into a group of pedestrians. After impact with the pedestrians, the van struck a John Deere Gator utility vehicle and came to a final rest, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Julie A. Holderness, 72, of Greensboro died as a result of her injuries.
Four others were also injured. Injuries ranged from leg injuries to neck injuries.
Deni has been charged with unsafe movement and misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to the State Highway Patrol. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
After preliminary investigation, SHP investigators do not believe the act to have been intentional. The entirety of the incident occurred in the parking lot and was not precipitated by any traffic direction, road closures, detours, etc. on the main highway for the purposes of the organized event, according to SHP.
Sergeant Cody Smith of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that three other runners were injured. Their names have not been released.
Henley described the incident as a tragic accident, adding that he believes the driver was trying to move the van and “inadvertently” pressed the gas pedal, hitting a group of people who were on the sidewalk. Smith confirmed that the driver, who was a staff member of The Bear race, stated that he meant to press the brake but had accidentally pressed the gas.
The Bear serves as an unofficial kickoff event to the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. The 66th renewal of the Scottish festival continues this weekend through Sunday at MacRae Meadows on Grandfather Mountain.
Grandfather Mountain Highland Games officials promptly canceled the race event. The officials stated in a press release that the Highland Games would continue as planned.