The community is being invited to hear a historical presentation by Shawn Price, the director of the Dineh Tah' Navajo Cultural Program, on Thursday, April 20.
The lecture, entitled "Pres. Andrew Johnson and Tribal Treaties," will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Simon Room at First Presbyterian Church, located 110 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville. The event is free and open to the public.
During his talk, Price "will look at some of the post-Civil War actions of the Peace Commission and President Andrew Johnson’s work with the Peace Commission of 1867 and 1868," a news release says.
He will also discuss "some of the notable Tribal Treaties that bear President Johnson’s signature," the release adds.
Following the presentation, light refreshments will be served.
Price is "a traditional orator and historian whose responsibilities include his practice as a traditional practitioner and herbalist," the release says. "He is an advocate for tribal issues especially the protection of sacred sites and for seeking tribal, state and federal legislation to protect native dances and songs from exploitation and misappropriation. He has consulted on many cultural and historical issues related to museums, welcome centers, events, and other public and media programs."
A graduate of the University of New Mexico with degrees in communications and journalism, Price's current work includes research and writing on tribal treaties and notable historical figures, such as President Johnson, who were involved in establishing these nation-to-nation agreements, the release adds.
Price serves as the Tradition Keeper and director of the Dineh Tah’ Navajo Dancers, the performing ambassadors of the Great Navajo Nation. The group will accompany Price to Greeneville on April 20-21 as part of a national outreach tour. The tour is being held in conjunction with the 155th anniversary of the signing of the treaty that established the Navajo Nation State. The treaty was signed by President Johnson on August 12, 1868.
During their visit in Greeneville, the dancers will perform a Ceremonial Blessing at the Andrew Johnson Homestead on Thursday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m. This program is free and open to the public.
This program is sponsored by the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, the Official Friends Group of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site.
On April 21, the dancers will be the guests of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association at a fundraising dinner. The dinner and performance program will be held at the General Morgan Inn and Conference Center, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner and program are $75 per person.
Seating is limited to 100 guests. Reservation requests can be obtained at the Andrew Johnson Bank in downtown Greeneville. Reservation requests can also be obtained by calling George Collins at 423-525-0240 or e-mailing shay46@earthlink.net .
Proceeds from the fundraiser support the educational programs at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site.
The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association is a 501c-3 non-profit organization founded in 1982 by Margaret Johnson Patterson Bartlett, the great-granddaughter of President Johnson. The association is the Official Friends Group of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site.
The sponsors for the fundraiser include Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, Copies Unlimited, Gateway Ford, Greeneville Federal Bank, State Rep. David Hawk, and an anonymous gift in memory of Dr. Don Sexton.