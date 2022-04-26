The student scholars of North Greene High School have been crowned as the 2022 Rotary Round Robin champions.
North Greene emerged victorious over Chuckey-Doak High School in the final round of Rotary Round Robin competition held April 20 at Tusculum University.
These two teams made it to the championship round after scoring the highest number of points in the three previous weeks of play.
During the final round, North Greene scored 115 points to Chuckey Doak’s 105 points to claim the 2022 championship.
For their outstanding efforts, North Greene was presented a check for $200 for first place, and Chuckey Doak was presented a check for $100 for being the runner-up in this year’s competition.
Senior Round Robin team members are invited each year to compete in the Round Robin Scholarship Speech competition. The Noon Rotary Club will award up to $2,000 in scholarships this year. Speeches will be given during the regular club meeting on May 3.
This year marked the 59th year that the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club has sponsored the Round Robin scholars team competition for the five local high schools in Greeneville and Greene County.
The Noon Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon in the Hurley Room on the Tusculum University Campus.
For more information about Rotary and the Noon Rotary Club, log onto their Facebook page at facebook.com/Greeneville Noon Rotary Club.