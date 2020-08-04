There are two phases of life in which human beings are especially vulnerable: infancy/early childhood, and the senior adult years, if physical and/or mental capacities decline.
The United Way gives support to a particular services program that deals with an easily overlooked human need with the potential to leave the basic life needs of senior adults inadequately fulfilled. This program is Personal Support Services, or PSS, whose clients are described as “some of the most vulnerable adults in Tennessee.”
Personal Support Services (PSS) is the exclusive provider of homemaker services for the Department of Human Services’ Adult Protective Services.
The First Tennessee Human Resources Agency website describes the PSS process as follows:
“When a referral is made to APS due to suspected abuse, neglect, and/or exploitation of an adult, a state case worker does an investigation. If it is found that the threat is legitimate, a case is opened. The case worker makes a referral to PSS, and we become the ‘eyes and ears’ of the state and help minimize or eliminate the threat.”
PSS staffers step in to help provide “in-home care and housework, run certain errands, (give) financial oversight, observe the activities within the house, and monitor the client’s safety.”
PSS battles three particular “enemies” of vulnerable adults: neglect (including self-neglect of those unable to take care of their own basic needs), abuse and financial exploitation.
Some definitions:
Neglect occurs when the basic needs of an adult are not met by a caregiver. Some may be unintentional, resulting from the caregiver’s lack of ability to provide or arrange for the care or services the adult requires. Neglect also may be due to the intentional failure of the caregiver to meet the adult’s needs.
Self-Neglect occurs when an adult is unable to care for him/herself or to obtain needed care. The impairments result in significant danger to the adult and in some situations deterioration can occur to the point that the adult’s life may be at risk.
Abuse (physical, sexual, and emotional) generally involves more extreme forms of harm to the adult, including the infliction of pain, injury, mental anguish, unreasonable confinement, or other cruel treatment.
Financial exploitation occurs when a caregiver improperly uses funds intended for the care or use of the adult.
Though these problems may occur within a domestic setting, adults in institutions of care, such as nursing homes, assisted living facililities and elsewhere, all can be victimized.
It is reported that only about one in 23 cases of neglect and/or abuse are reported to authorities in the state of Tennessee. That is a stunning statistic that amplifies the importance of what PSS does for individuals who otherwise might have no such help at all.
The obvious moral and societal value of PSS is why United Way gives support to the program, and why your donations to UW are not simply dollars leaving your pocket. Those UW gifts are a lifeline that keeps PSS and other valuable community programs going.
If you’ve given to United Way, you may have been involved, without knowing it, in literally saving the life of a neglected or abused neighbor with whom PSS has protectively intervened, supported in that effort in part by UW.
Besides supporting PSS via your United Way gifts, another way you can help PSS is simply by being attentive and watchful, keeping an eye and ear out for possible neglect, abuse or exploitation as described above.
To report abuse and/or neglect, a toll-free call to 1-888-APS-TENN will allow you to get that information out to those empowered to deal with it.
An eye-opening video, “Unheard Cries,” about “elder abuse” can be accessed through the Personal Support Services link on the fthra.org website. Links to other FTHRA programs also may be accessed from that website.
And to learn more about United Way and its supported programs, including PSS, visit unitedwayofgreenecounty.com.