The 2nd annual Burgers & Bluegrass on The Farm is being planned for Saturday, April 15, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Rural Resources Farm and Food Training Center, located at 2870 Holly Creek Road.
The community is invited to turn out for this special fundraising event to benefit the Teen Farm & Food Education Program offered at Rural Resources. The program teaches local teens farming, gardening, cooking, nutrition, food preservation, and agriculture-based business development.
In addition to locally sourced beef from Broken P Farm and beer provided by Shulz Brau Brewing Company, the event will also feature the Diers in Headlights Old Time String Band. Band members include local favorites Tom Dier on bass, Bobbie Dier on mandolin, Mary Anne Ellenburg-Fields on fiddle, Greg Fields on guitar, and Everett Honaker on banjo.
Event organizers note in a news relase that the "Rural Resources Teen Farm & Food Education Program has a significant impact in Greeneville and Greene County. By learning about gardening and food, teens can have a real impact on their household’s food security, as they learn to grow their own food and prepare and preserve nutritious food," organizers say. "Skills taught during the program help the teens get better jobs and pursue entrepreneurial opportunities."
"By supporting Rural Resources, you improve the food security of local families with children," officials added in the new release. "This program is need-based and costs teens nothing; your donations directly affect teens and their families."
Tickets for Burgers & Bluegrass on The Farm are $30 for individuals and $5 for children 12 and under. Proper ID for beer required. To purchase tickets, visit www.ruralresources.net/events .
Main sponsors for the Burgers & Bluegrass on The Farm are Jost and B&J Farm.
Other sponsors include: Rogers Family Dental, platinum sponsor; the Greeneville Energy Authority, gold sponsor, and Heritage Community Bank and Leonard Associates Manufacturing, silver sponsors.
In addition to Burgers & Bluegrass, Rural Resources is known for its annual Incredible Farm Dinner on Main and Downtown Brew Fest events.