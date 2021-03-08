Saturday In The Park Mar 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures drew many families to Hardin Park Saturday. SUN PHOTO BY LORELEI GOFF Many youth flocked to the basketball courts at Hardin Park to shoot some hoops in the sunshine. SUN PHOTO BY LORELEI GOFF Brandon, left, Jayce and Lucy take a spin on a merry-go-round at Hardin Park's all-inclusive playground. The playground is designed to allow children of all abilities to play and socialize together. SUN PHOTO BY LORELEI GOFF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Tyler Patrick Baughard (Died: Feb. 26, 2021) Tennessee To Open COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To Next Phase Donna Ann Purcell (Died: Feb. 27, 2021) Scott Felts (Died: Feb. 27, 2021) John Nicholson (Died: Feb. 25, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.