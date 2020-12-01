Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will participate in Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday is intended for people around the globe to come together in unity to show kindness and generosity in all its forms by giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes, the release said.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee serves Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties as a member of the Feeding America Network and a nonprofit organization.
Second Harvest and community pantry or soup kitchen partner agencies continue to operate normal hours, the release said.
On Giving Tuesday, the community will be able to go directly to https://netfoodbank.org to donate.
Recovery efforts are ongoing in the communities devastated by COVID-19, which has presented an unprecedented need for which financial support is vital, the release said.
For more information contact Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee at 423-279-0430 or visit netfoodbank.org to make a donation.