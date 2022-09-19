This year, Greene County’s “Shop with the Cop” program will host one of their fundraisers at Hazzard Fest.
The event is set this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
“There will be officers and volunteers at each of the gates and on the dairground taking up donations both days,” fundraising organizers say in a news release.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will be use to provide Christmas presents to disadvantaged children in Greeneville and Greene County.
“Shop with a Cop” is held annually on the first Saturday of December, officials note in the release.
“The children are partnered with members of local law enforcement agencies who escorted them as they shop,” the release adds. “The children are referred to the program by the schools.”
“The program suffered a devasting loss in the sudden death of the program’s founder Stewart Kilgore,” the release continues. “Stewart’s wife, Jean, who has been organizing the program for many years will carry on his legacy by keeping the program active with the support of many volunteers.”
Donations can be also made to the “Shop With a Cop” program at GoFundMe’s “Shop with A Cop Greene County Law Enforcement Association” site. Donations can also be made via a check made payable to GCLEA and mailed it to: Jean Kilgore 1560 Bill Jones Road , Afton, TN 37616.