Planning a wedding? You won’t want to miss the Something Blue Bridal Fair at the historic General Morgan Inn on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The special event, which will be held from noon-3 p.m., connects brides with the region’s wedding experts, according to Patricia Bohon, director of sales at the hotel.
“The Something Blue Bridal Fair is a one-stop shop for all things weddings,” Bohon said. “We bring the area’s top pros to one location to help brides plan their storybook weddings.”
Admission is $12 in advance online at Eventbrite or can be purchased at the hotel on the day of the event for $15. “You really save by purchasing early,” Bohon said.
Participating wedding experts, in addition to the General Morgan Inn, include: Greeneville Graze; Bigshow Entertainment; Flowers by Tammy; What the Fluff; Constant Beauty Studio; Property Experts; Cruise Planners; First Horizon Bank; Grand True Value Rental; the Warehouse at Wilson Hill; Southern Belle Bridal & Tuxedo; Creamy Cup; Musicality! Mobile DJ Service; Artistic Printers; Katrina Serene Photography; Nunn Photography; Rocky Top Smokehouse; and Greeneville Real Estate & Auction.
This is the 13th year that the hotel has hosted the popular wedding show. “Something Blue is a wonderful partnership between the General Morgan Inn and all of the vendors,” Bohon said. “Together, we make the bridal fair a really fun day for brides, grooms, and their families and friends.”
Registered brides receive a swag bag upon entry and are eligible to win door prizes during a drawing at 2:30 p.m. “Our brides are given a bingo card upon entry and then obtain signatures from every participating vendor to be eligible for the drawings,” Bohon said. “We have really nice door prizes this year, including $200 in vendor bucks for five lucky couples.”
Registered brides also are eligible for a drawing to win the grand prize, which Bohon described as “one they’ll all want to win!”
She said she doesn’t want to announce the grand prize until the drawing, but hinted that “it has something to do with the honeymoon.”
For more information on the Something Blue Bridal Fair, call 423-787-1000. The hotel is located in historic downtown Greeneville at 111 N. Main St.