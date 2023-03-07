Sunset Over Greeneville Mar 7, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The silhouette of the water tower can be seen behind the old Planters No. 3 tobacco warehouse as the sun sets over Greeneville in this photo taken Feb. 22. Sun Photo by Lisa Warren Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Man Allegedly Goes On Vandalism Spree In Stolen Truck Johnny Powers Remembered As 'Icon' In South Greene Community Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward To Retire April 1 North Greene Nips Oneida, Reaches Fourth Straight State Tourney 5 Charged In Alleged Jail Drug Smuggling Scheme