The historic Old Harmony Cemetery in downtown Greeneville recently served as the site for a workshop on preserving tombstones and other features of cemeteries, thereby preserving history through the stories of those buried beneath them.
The public was invited to participate in the daylong event April 23 at the historic cemetery located behind Greeneville Town Hall, 200 N. College St.
Jonathan Appell, a regarded gravestone preservationist, led the workshop, in partnership with the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site. It was sponsored by Atlas Preservation, a monument and building restoration supply company based in Connecticut.
Adam Rymer, facility manager for the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, said he’s seen how much the preservation efforts have meant to people. He noted that when people have an understanding of what they’re doing, they “gain a better appreciation for” the restoration work.
Rymer added, “I really enjoy the cemetery workshops because it just gives people the tingles when they realize what they’re doing. Once people realize we’re taking care of a resource a lot of people have forgotten about, and these people are buried here, they have stories and lives. A lot of them were local heroes. When you start putting those pieces together, you can see people’s brains really light up with pride for what they do. It’s one of those things that’s a win-win for everybody.”
The day began with a discussion of historic preservation, with a focus on masonry, cemeteries, and gravestones. The group took a short walk-and-talk tour, visually surveying some of the most historic gravestones and monuments in need of repair. Hands-on cleaning demonstrations focused on safe and effective removal of biological activity, graffiti removal and prevention, and removal of rust, lime and calcium.
Following the demonstrations, participants were encouraged to adopt a gravestone and perform the cleaning process.
During the workshop, food was available during Food Truck Friday presented by the Greene County Partnership, located near the cemetery.
Old Harmony Cemetery was established in 1791 in connection with Harmony Presbyterian Church and contains graves of Scotch-Irish settlers who established Greeneville, including Dr. Hezekiah Balch, William Dickson, Mordecai Lincoln, Valentine Sevier and others.