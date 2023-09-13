Wreckneardoakelementaryschool1

The driver of a white Subaru Outback was transported by EMS to a hospital Wednesday following a wreck around 2:30 p.m. near Doak Elementary School in the town of Tusculum. Tusculum Police Chief Danny Greene said on the scene that the vehicle was traveling north on Erwin Highway at Shiloh when it veered off the road and struck a tree. The driver’s identity was not immediately released. Greene said the cause of the accident may have been “medical” in that the driver’s blood sugar may have “dropped,” causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. He said there were no signs of external injuries. The vehicle’s airbag was deployed when the accident occurred.

 Sun Photo By Nelson Morais
  

