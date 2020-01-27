CHURCH HILL — Ava Clark pumped in a game-high 18 points and Ryleigh Gregg added 11 as the Nolachuckey Lady Blazers defeated the Sullivan Lady Pirates 52-17 in quarterfinals of the Area 3 middle school basketball tournament at Volunteer High School on Saturday.
The Lady Blazers clinched a spot in the Section 1 Class A sectionals. They will play in the Area 3 semifinals on Monday against the Ottway Lady Eagles, who defeated the Rogersville City Lady Warriors on Saturday.
Madison Hensley added eight points for Nolachuckey, while Mackenzie Niston had six, Macey Waddell had four, Lindsey Howlett had three and Haven Carter had two.
Erica Martin led Sullivan with 12 points.
BOYS DeBusk 42, Nolachuckey 30
The Debusk Braves got 13 points from Jace Roderick and 12 from Dustin Crum en route to the win in the quarterfinals of the Area 3 tournament at Volunteer High School on Saturday.
DeBusk will play Rogersville City in the semifinals on Monday, while Nolachuckey’s season ends with the loss.
Brendan Linsenby added eight points for DeBusk, while Cayden Fillers finished with five and Trey Gentry chipped in four.
Noah Robinson led Nolachuckey with 11 points.
Monday’s Semifinals (Seeds in parentheses)
GIRLS4:30 p.m. — Nolachuckey Lady Blazers (1) vs. Ottway Lady Eagles (5)
6:30 p.m. — Bulls Gap Lady Bulldogs (2) vs. Surgoinsville Lady Eagles (3)
BOYS5:30 p.m. — Rogersville City Warriors (1) DeBusk Braves (5)
7:30 p.m. — Surgoinsville Eagles (2) vs. Bulls Gap Bulldogs (3)