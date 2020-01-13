Nolachuckey’s boys and girls basketball teams swept Towering Oaks on Friday and Sulphur Springs on Thursday, while Nolachuckey’s JV boys fell to Sulphur Springs.
Nolachuckey will host Ottway in its final home games in school history at 6 p.m. Monday.
BOYS Nolachuckey 51, Towering Oaks 28
Noah Robinson pumped in 18 points and TJ Buckner scored 15 for Nolachuckey, which jumped to a 15-1 lead after one quarter and led 25-8 at halftime.
Will Arrowood added six points for Nolachuckey, while Jacob Maddison and Mason Hill each scored four.
Sam Wisecarver led Towering Oaks with 14 points.
GIRLS Nolachuckey 43, Towering Oaks 26
Ava Clark scored 16 points and Madison Hensley added nine to as Nolachuckey improved to 16-3
Lindsey Howlett and Ryleigh Gregg each scored six points for Nolachuckey, which led 13-2 after the first quarter and 21-9 at halftime.
Haley Bailey paced Towering Oaks with 13 points.
BOYS Nolachuckey 42, Sulphur Springs 35
TJ Buckner scored 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while Noah Robinson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Nolachuckey.
Nolachcukey led 10-2 after one quarter and 29-17 at halftime.
Brody McGuire scored a game-high 20 points for Sulphur Springs.
GIRLS
Nolachuckey 49, Sulphur Springs 19
Ava Clark scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down 18 rebounds for Nolachuckey.
Madison Hensley added 10 points for Nolachuckey, which led 10-2 after one quarter and 29-8 at halftime.
Ryleigh Gregg chipped in seven points for Nolachuckey, while Mackenzie Niston added six.
JV BOYS Sulphur Springs 28, Nolachuckey 21
Brody McGuire led Sulphur Springs with 18 points, while Jacob Maddison scored 11 for Nolachuckey.
Will Arrowood added five points for Nolachuckey, which led 8-6 after one quarter but trailed 16-12 at halftime.