Norman Guthry, 81, died Tuesday at Life Care Center of Gray.
He was loved and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include one daughter: Brenda Bolton and Kenneth Ashby; one son: Jimmy Guthry; five grandchildren: Joshua Guthry, Heather Nelson, Kylan Reed, Cody Reed, and Marty Guthry; and two great-grandchildren: Isaiah Reed and Harper Guthry.
He was preceded in death by one son: Martin Guthry; and his mother: Jean Guthry.
There will be no service or visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.