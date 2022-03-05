Norman Guthry, 81, died Tuesday at Life Care Center of Gray.

He was loved and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include one daughter: Brenda Bolton and Kenneth Ashby; one son: Jimmy Guthry; five grandchildren: Joshua Guthry, Heather Nelson, Kylan Reed, Cody Reed, and Marty Guthry; and two great-grandchildren: Isaiah Reed and Harper Guthry.

He was preceded in death by one son: Martin Guthry; and his mother: Jean Guthry.

There will be no service or visitation.

Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.

