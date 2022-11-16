DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Caroline Martin scored 28 points, including the go-ahead basket with 4:45 remaining, as nationally-ranked University of North Georgia came from behind to defeat Tusculum University 70-65 in non-conference women’s basketball on Tuesday evening.
The Nighthawks (2-0), ranked fourth in the D2SIDA national poll, 18th in the WBCA Division II poll and first in the D2SIDA Southeast Region rankings, trailed by 12 points in the first half but went on a 16-2 run to take the lead late in the first half.
The Pioneers (2-1) regained the lead early in the fourth quarter, but Tusculum shot just 29.2 percent (7-for-24) from 3-point range and missed on seven of their eight attempts in the final period.
Jami Tham, who battled foul trouble throughout the game, led the Pioneers with 18 points and 12 rebounds for her third straight double-double to open the season.
Deidre Cheremond added 15 points in 13 minutes off the bench, while Sophie Henry scored a career-high 11 points and matched her career best with eight assists before fouling out in the final minute. Alyssa Walker also reached double figures for the Pioneers with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Tusculum was whistled for 24 fouls in the game as North Georgia went 14-for-22 from the foul line as a team, while the Pioneers were just 4-for-5 at the stripe as the Nighthawks were called for eight fouls. Both teams finished with 36 rebounds, while North Georgia had 13 turnovers as a team to 10 for Tusculum, which was ranked ninth in the first D2SIDA Southeast Region poll of the season this week.
Josie Earnhardt joined Martin in double figures for North Georgia, hitting four 3-pointers and finishing with 16 points, while Kaylee Sticker scored 11 points. Kayla Masson added seven points, a team-high eight rebounds and two blocked shots for North Georgia, which avenged a 54-38 loss to Tusculum last season on the road when the Nighthawks were ranked in the top 10 in both major Division II polls.
Martin, a preseason All-Peach Belt Conference guard who averaged 14.9 points per game for the Nighthawks during their run to the NCAA Division II semifinals last season, shot 9-for-19 from the field and 9-for-13 from the foul line while adding seven rebounds and three blocked shots in 40 minutes of playing time.
Blayre Shultz just missed double figures for the Pioneers as she finished with nine points, but she had a career-high seven assists against just one turnover while playing all 40 minutes. Tham shot 8-for-13 from the field for Tusculum while Cheremond was 7-for-12 from the floor in reaching a season high in scoring with 15.
North Georgia finished the game 6-for-16 (37.5 percent) from 3-point range and 43.9 percent (25-for-57) from the field as a team. Tusculum shot 41.5 percent (27-for-65) overall from the field and had 21 assists on its 27 field goals.
Tusculum will host Regent University at 5 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Arena.