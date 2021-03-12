Aaron Joseph Mincey, 27, of Greeneville, passed away at his home Tuesday.
He is survived by his wife: Lori Williams, his parents: Michael and Karen Massey; one sister: Kristen (Bill) Carr; a brother: Adam (Carrie) Turner; aunts: Judy (Daniel) Crooks, Sharon (David) Blazer; and uncle: Dennis Norton; nephews and nieces: Dylan Carr, Caleb Larson, Mackenzie Bentley, Cody Carr, C.Y. Carr, and Nathan and Brooklyn Turner; special cousins: Cindy Carrier, Gracie Carrier, Tristan Lawson, Jaiden Ward, Alexus Renner, Alexus and Christopher Stallings, Gabe and Katie Massey, Leddie Hurerra, Chris and Megan Stallings, Sarah Hurerra, Wesley Massey, Shannon Massey, Jennifer Rickard, Nick and Christina Norton, Justin and Tasha Norton, Brandon Norton, Austin and Lexie Trivette, Adalei Norton, Gavin and Grady Norton, Zack Addison, Garrett Goodrich, Aiden, Blakelea Kerney and Jacob England; his mother-in-law: Loretta Kerney; a brother-in-law: B.J. and Holly Goodrich, and Lee and Alicia Kerney; special friends: Torrey Inscore, Jerry Inscore and Breanna Richards; and a special fur baby: Phoenix.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Debbie Massey; his father: Bobby Mincey; his grandparents: Fred and Ann Massey, and Pauline Norton; a nephew: Tyler Shaver; and an aunt: Susan Black.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 5-7PM at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
The graveside service will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Susong Memorial Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery for the committal.
Pallbearers will be Nick Norton, Justin Norton, Brandon Norton, Wesley Massey, Torrey Inscore, Jerry Inscore, Dylan Carr and Bill Carr.