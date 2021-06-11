JONESBOROUGH — Aaron Lee Fellers, 54, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday at Holston Valley Hospital from complications following a recent surgery.
Mr. Fellers was born in Johnson City and was a son of Earnest Fellers of Chuckey and Judith Hodges of Limestone.
He graduated from Greeneville High School and Northeast State University, receiving a degree in Manufacturing Engineering.
He was a Boy Scout and enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Mr. Fellers was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife: Tonya Hensley Fellers of Kingsport; one daughter: Kayla Fellers Dearstone and her husband, Aaron; one brother: Paul McCray; a grandson: Sullivan Dearstone; two nephews and a niece; and several other family members.
Memorial services will be Sunday 2 p.m. at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with the Rev. Josh Grizzle officiating.
The Boy Scouts of America made a lasting impression on Aaron and the family has requested monetary gifts in lieu of flowers be made to Sequoyah Council BSA. Please mark as “Memorial Aaron Fellers Nolichucky District” and mail to: Sequoyah Council BSA, 129 Boone Ridge Drive, Johnson City, TN 37615.
Condolences may be sent to the Fellers family at www.dillow-taylor.com.