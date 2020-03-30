Ada Lee Barham, 85, of Greeneville, died Saturday at her home.
She was a member of Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church and her Church family was so very special to her in many ways.
Mrs. Barham loved to quilt and craft as much as she could in her spare time.
She retired from Magnavox after many years of service.
Mrs. Barham is survived by five nieces; two nephews; and her very special cat: Missy.
She was preceded in death by her husband: David Franklin Barham; and her son: David Wayne Barham.
The Barham family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Everyone is asked to meet at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens at 11 a.m Wednesday for graveside services. The Rev. Doyle Pruett will officiate.
