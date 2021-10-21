Adam Charles Shipley, 37, of Greeneville, passed away after a brief illness on Oct. 8 at the Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Adam loved the outdoors. He was a graduate of South Greene High School.
Survivors include his mother: Nancy A. Key; stepfather: John R. Key; special half-sister, who he grew up with in the home: Amanda Ealey Cutshaw; half-brother and sister: David Shipley and Gena Shipley Milligan; grandmother: Bertie A. Boyd; special niece: Addison L. Grooms; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father: Donald “Duck” Shipley; grandparents: David Fox, Zenith and Loretta Shipley; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the nurses and doctors in the ICU Unit of Johnson City Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Pastor Brian Wagner officiating.