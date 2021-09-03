Adam Hamilton, 31, passed away Wednesday.
He had lots of love for his family. His son Braxton was the joy of his life. He enjoyed motorcycles, playing video games, reading, and so smart in his knowledge of the Bible. He had friends too many to mention, including a ride or die brother: Dustin Robinson
He is survived by his son: Braxton Stanford (Hamilton) and his mother which was the love of his life, Amanda Stanford; his mother: Ellie Hamilton; his stepfather: Danny Pickering; his father and stepmother: Kenny and Diana Hamilton; a sister: Kimberly Hensley; a brother: Allen McCamey; his grandparents: Mae Landers, Carol Carter and Herbert Hensley; aunts: Tina Duncan, Shelly and Lee Gilland, and Annie Brewer; a great-great-aunt: Jeanetta Manis; an uncle: Chanse and Angel Yokley; and a niece and nephew: Tristan and Sarah Hensley.
He was preceded in death by his brother: Anthony Hamilton; special great-grandmother: Henrietta “Etter” Yokley; and a very special cousin who he considered his brother: Matthew Landers.
The family will receive friends from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton.
The graveside service will follow at 6 p.m. in Union Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Walter Moore officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to help defray cost.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.