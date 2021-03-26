Addie Mae Gregg was born Jan. 11, 1934 and passed away Wednesday at the home of her daughter.
She was a native of Greeneville all her life.
Addie was employed by Magnavox plant No 3 until it shut down. Then she was an employee of Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center for 27 years.
Addie enjoyed going to church as long as her health permitted. After her decline in health, she enjoyed gospel songs on her tablet, visits from the Chaplain Steve from Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, visits from her nurse, Mitzi, and the end of each visit a word of prayer.
She is survived by her daughter/caregiver and son-in-law: Lynn and Gene Miller of Greeneville; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Fran Gregg of Rutherford; daughter-in-law: Barbara Gregg. Addie is also survived by her granddaughters and their husbands: Ashely and Brent Bowers of Baileyton, Allison and Trampus Shirey of Baileyton, and Brandy Barney of Rutherford; grandsons and their wives: Daniel and Rachael Carter of Greeneville, Travis and Konoe Gregg of Dandridge, and Heath Johnson of Greeneville; her great-grandchildren: Presley and Carter Bowers, Trent and Hudson Shirey, and Langston Carter, all of Greene County, Shepard Gregg of Dandridge, Nouvelle, Gabriel and Gavin Singer, and Declan Barney of Symrnia; special friends: Louise Shelton and Jessica George; Addie leaves behind a loving dog which she claimed was Bailey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was the daughter of the late Bessie Kidwell Carter and John Kidwell. She was preceded in death by a son: Gary Gregg; and a daughter: Penny Gregg.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date.
The family expressed a special thanks to Four Oaks Health Care and Rehab, Smoky Mountain Home Heallth & Hospice and A Heavenly Sunshine.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.