FREDERICKBURG, Va. — Adrian Brind Gillespie was born June 6, 1951, to Mr. Lloyd and Mrs. Ezell Gillespie in Greeneville, Tennessee. On Aug. 20, God needed another angel to come and work in his vineyard.
Adrian was proceeded in death by his parents: Lloyd and Ezell Gillespie; one sister: Allarue Gillespie; two brothers: George William Gillespie and Jimmy Allan Gillespie; and one nephew: Brad Gillespie.
He leaves to mourn his loving wife: Terrelyn; one son: Reginald Allan; two daughters: Amber Renee and Andrea Rochelle: grandsons: Kyzir and Kamryn; three nephews: Darrell Gillespie, Thomas Lloyd Watson and Brenton Gillespie; two nieces: Tiffany Hinton and Ashley Gillespie; one aunt: Linda Schofield; very special and dear cousins: Ann and Jane Giles, Brenda and Brigitte Black, Judy Elder (Gordy), Shelia Washington and Daxton Barkley; and other family and friends that will greatly miss Adrian.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. at the Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, Saturday. The Rev. C.C. Mills will officiate.
Burial will be at Quantico National Cemetery Sept. 6 at 2 p.m.
