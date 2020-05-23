ROGERSVILLE — Agnes “Aggie” Juanice Warner, 69, of Bulls Gap, went to be with the Lord Thursday while at Greeneville Community East Hospital.
Agnes was born Nov. 10, 1950, to Reece and Louise Ward.
She graduated from Rogersville High School, and also attended Walter’s State Community College.
Agnes married Guy Warner on May 26, 1978.
She was the owner and retired from Ward Shoe Shop in Rogersville. Also, she was a favorite substitute teacher at Bulls Gap School for many years.
Agnes was a faithful member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Reece and Louise Ward; and a brother: Jimmy Ward.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years: Guy Warner; a son: Kevin (Barbara) Sanders; a stepson: James Warner; an uncle: Kenneth Shortt of Hutting, Arkansas; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brother-in-laws; two sister-in-laws; and several cousins and friends.
The family of Agnes expressed their sincere thanks to the nurses and doctors of Greeneville Community East Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Christian-Sells Chapel with Rev. David Gibbs officiating.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in McCullough-Tieke Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be James Jones, Jay Campbell, Johnny Warner, Stanley Green, Charles Poe, and Ralph Ray.
