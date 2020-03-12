MORRISTOWN — Agnes Elizabeth Myers, 86, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at her home with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Max Myers; her parents: Roland and Lethel Fillers; and a sister: Alice Jones.
She is survived by her daughter: Karen (Charles) Douthat; a brother: George (Dora) Fillers; grandchildren: Christopher (Ricki) Wallace and Josh Wallace; a special caregiver: Baileigh Malone; stepgrandchildren: Emily (Scotty) Griffith, Trey (Alishia) Douthat and Ben Douthat; five great-grandchildren; and two nephews; and one niece.
The memorial service will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church with the Rev. Larry Jones officiating.
Interment will follow in they Myers Family Cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.