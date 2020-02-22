Agnes L. Ryans, 76, of the Glendale – Mt. Hebron community, passed away Friday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a retired waitress and a former paper carrier for The Greeneville Sun.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years: Jerry Ryans; one son: Jody Ryans and his fiancée: Jennifer Davis; two granddaughters: Farrah Olivia Ryans and Norma Rose Ryans; one sister: Ruth Miser; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Ray and Lena Wykle; two brothers: Earl Wykle and Eugene Wykle; one sister: Marie Wykle; and one brother-in-law: Bill Miser.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6–8 p.m Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Oscar McAmis officiating.
Interment will follow in GraceLand Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Miser, Billy Miser, Robbie Miser, Ronald Leakins, Steve Harris and Roger Carter.
Dr. Charles Montgomery will be an honorary pallbearer.