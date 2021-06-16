Agnes Pauline Jennings Runion (Died: June 15, 2021) Jun 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Agnes Pauline Jennings Runion, 94, of the Greystone Community, passed away Tuesday morning.Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Missing Jonesborough Man Last Seen Near County Line Kristopher Liam Bruce (Died: June 9, 2021) Gidget Ann Babb (Died: June 6, 2021) Help Wanted: Employers Finding It Difficult To Fill Jobs Fly On The Ford Tri-motor Plane Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.