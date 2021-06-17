Agnes Pauline Jennings Runion, 94, of the Greystone Community, passed away Tuesday morning at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She attended Shelton Mission Church as long as her health permitted.
Survivors include her son: Vernon Gene Jennings and his wife, Sharon Jennings; her daughter: Darlene Higgins; four granddaughters and their husbands: Kim and Kevin Easterly, Chandra and Josh Wills, Dana and Chad Myers, and Brandi and Scotty Verran; five great-grandchildren: Bryson Myers, Sydney Wills, Ryder Verran, Mattilyn Easterly and Riley Easterly; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Horace and Mary Belle House G’Fellers; her first husband: Wade V. Jennings; her second husband: James Harry Runion; seven siblings: Clark G’Fellers, Clyde “Ted” G’Fellers, Howard G’Fellers, Delbert G’Fellers, Robert G’Fellers, Reba Seaton, and Louise Walters.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Gethsemane Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Hopson officiating.
Pallbearers will be David Fellers, Phillip Fellers, Glen Fellers, Scotty Verran, Chad Myers, Kevin Easterly and Josh Wills.