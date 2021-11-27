Alan F. Lemieux, of Chuckey, went home to be with the Lord recently and unexpectedly after a brief illness and hospitalization.
Born in October of 1955 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Alan was the fourth of five children of the late Raymond Lemieux and the late Jessie (Veaudry).
He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Celeste (Brouillette); and two daughters: Erica Brannigan of Shelby, North Carolina and Rachel Lemieux of Alturas, California. He is also survived by his brother: Lenard Lemieux; and a sisters: Janice Lydon, both of Pawtucket; and a sister: Sandra D’Andrea of Attleboro, Massachusetts. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Britta, Desi, Celeste and Louis; and eight nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents and a sister, Sharon Lemieux of San Francisco, California.
Alan came from a family of tradesmen and military service, and was immensely proud of both. He was employed by Ray Lemieux & Sons from an early age until taking over the company after his father’s passing in 1990. He retired from the plumbing and heating business in 2005 to engage in other business prospects in Southeast Missouri. After moving to Tennessee, he was recently employed by the Greene County Recycling Center and worked at the Walkertown Road facility until his death.
Alan was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps Reserves after serving from 1981-87.
He never knew a stranger and would make friends wherever he went. He loved traveling, skiing, his motorcycle, his country and the Lord. He was an unapologetic, modern day wildman. Those who knew him later in life were denied the experience of meeting and knowing “an original.”
A memorial service for Alan will be December 4 at 1 p.m. at Tusculum Baptist Church in Greeneville. Burial will be private.