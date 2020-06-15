Albert Adams, 89, of Greeneville, passed away Friday afternoon at his home.
He retired from Franklin Furniture Company and was a farmer.
He was a member of Union Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters: Linda (Bob) Lanham and Brenda Kesterson; five grandchildren: April (Victor) Fields, Robby (Jessica) Lanham, Doug Isley, Jeff Isley and Amber Kimery; 13 great-grandchildren: Tayla, Tre and Tryce Fields, Kalan Lanham, Austin, Aaron and Makayla Isley, Dakota Isley, Charlie Isley, Joseph (Sarah) Isley, and Railynn, Willow and Adaline Lawing; one brother and sister-in-law: Jerry and Kathy Adams; one sister: Gladys Isley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Linda Adams; his parents: John and Rosa Adams; four brothers: Basil, Lacy, Bob and Johnny Adams; and five sisters: Katherine Johnson, Louise Swatzell, Helen Davis, Lucy Jones and Polly Key.
The family will receive friends from 4–7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Chaplain John McPheron and the Rev. Claude Davis officiating.
Family and friends are asked to gather at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens to go in procession to Cross Anchor Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Bill Jones, Eddie Isley, Junior Isley, Clay Dunaway, J.J. Dunaway and Joseph Isley.
The Adams family expressed their appreciation to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice for the care given to Albert. Also, a special thanks to the girls at Laughlin Wound Center.