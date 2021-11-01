Albert C. “Pete” Thornburg, 85, of Limestone, passed away Saturday.
Albert was a farm equipment mechanic.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1990.
He is survived by three sons: Tom Thornburg and his wife, Paige, Wesley Thornburg, and Wade Thornburg and his wife, Laura; two daughters: Ora Mae Byington, and Lesley Metcalf and her husband, Terry; grandchildren: Nekisha Darnell and her husband, Tommy, Heather Day, Terry Metcalf Jr., Preston Thornburg and his wife, Karissa, Megan Thacker and her husband, Dustin, Amanda Harrison, Journey Tuggle, Xavier Tuggle, Levi Thornburg, Brooklyn Thornburg and Nikki Copas; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a son of the late David M. Thornburg and Ora Mae Carrol Thornburg. He was also preceded in death by his wife: Serilda Ann Hunt Thornburg; two granddaughters: Amanda Emily Smith and Jessica Denise Thornburg; four brothers: Harold, Maynard, Lillard and Boyd Thornburg; and one sister: Rosa Lee Cox.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Neas officiating.
A military graveside service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Bethesda Cemetery, Green Shed, conducted by Greene County Honor Guard. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wade Thornburg, Terry Metcalf, Tommy Darnell, Preston Thornburg, Frankie Tittle and Bobby Myers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Levi Thornburg, Thomas Darnell, Nicolas Darnell, Liam Thornburg, C.J. Tittle, Blake Tittle, Austin Good, Cody Good and Joseph Antonelli.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.